Streamr Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $3.21 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,322,523,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,603,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real?time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

