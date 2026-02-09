XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Citigroup

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $195.00 target price on shares of XPO and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on XPO from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on XPO in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on XPO from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

XPO stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.13. 461,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.17. XPO has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $206.33.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,683 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of XPO by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,595,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $168,840,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 228,761.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,121,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth $108,218,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

