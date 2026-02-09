APENFT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $25.18 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $319.55 million and approximately $25.18 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APENFT has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT was first traded on March 29th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 990,105,592,982,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,105,592,982,874 tokens. The official website for APENFT is ainft.com. APENFT’s official message board is medium.com/@officialainft. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @officialainft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

