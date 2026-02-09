Benchmark Lowers Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $30.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $46.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, November 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of KVYO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 344,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,880. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

In other Klaviyo news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 155,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $3,931,697.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 343,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,472.06. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,803,409 shares of company stock worth $51,059,042. Company insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,812 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,806,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,097,000 after purchasing an additional 382,428 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 3,515,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,036,000 after buying an additional 71,550 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 9.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,911,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after buying an additional 241,207 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 123.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,178,000 after buying an additional 1,483,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

