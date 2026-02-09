TerraClassicUSD Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $26.11 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00012864 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003456 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001452 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002801 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000021 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,083,503,998 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is www.terra-classic.io.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
