Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for about $2,210.95 or 0.03194074 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 2,849,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 2,855,465.17546719. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,274.0809117 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $2,171,174.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

