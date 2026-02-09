ssv.network (SSV) Price Hits $3.04

ssv.network (SSV) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. ssv.network has a market cap of $49.38 million and $12.83 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00004393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ssv.network has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,277.12 or 1.00082159 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ssv.network Profile
ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 16,439,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,239,375 tokens. ssv.network’s official message board is ssv.network/blog. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network.
ssv.network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.
