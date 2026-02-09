Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Purchased by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.0% of REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after buying an additional 9,165,663 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after acquiring an additional 851,110 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,790,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 722,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,894,000 after buying an additional 424,342 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $468.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.34 and its 200-day moving average is $478.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

