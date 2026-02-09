Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

PLMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Shares of PLMR opened at $127.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $175.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average is $123.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.45. Palomar had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.59%.The company had revenue of $244.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 1,991 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $238,681.08. Following the sale, the president directly owned 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,641.80. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $1,376,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,431.56. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 58,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,669 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1,970.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

