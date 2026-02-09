Beldex (BDX) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $611.10 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,036.96 or 0.02951416 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00012788 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,935,837,013 coins and its circulating supply is 7,605,537,013 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

