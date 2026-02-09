Virtuals Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.52 Million (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Virtuals Protocol has a total market capitalization of $555.41 million and $50.52 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Virtuals Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,855.41 or 1.01215885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Virtuals Protocol Profile

Virtuals Protocol’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 656,282,621.33339265 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.58260388 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 728 active market(s) with $45,438,400.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtuals Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtuals Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtuals Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtuals Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.