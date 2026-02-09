Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Holdings Increased by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $35,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 296,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 184,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.2%

DFAC opened at $41.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $41.37.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

