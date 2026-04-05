QV Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in TFI International Inc. $TFII

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,742 shares during the period. TFI International comprises about 3.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $42,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in TFI International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 912,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,718,000 after buying an additional 93,705 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TFI International Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE TFII opened at $111.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $127.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

See Also

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