Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $514,817.80 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James Cox sold 21,631 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $514,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 485,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,972.20. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -169.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

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Key Stories Impacting Clearwater Analytics

Here are the key news stories impacting Clearwater Analytics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Several large funds have recently increased positions (AQR, UBS, Woodline), signaling continued institutional interest that can stabilize the share base. Institutional Holdings Report

Institutional buying: Several large funds have recently increased positions (AQR, UBS, Woodline), signaling continued institutional interest that can stabilize the share base. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance is largely muted (consensus “Hold”) and several brokers have price targets clustered near the mid-$20s; that suggests limited near-term upside from analyst revisions.

Analyst stance is largely muted (consensus “Hold”) and several brokers have price targets clustered near the mid-$20s; that suggests limited near-term upside from analyst revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders still retain large stakes (CEO Sandeep Sahai remains a >1.4M-share holder), which reduces—but does not eliminate—concerns that executives are exiting entirely. CEO SEC Filing

Insiders still retain large stakes (CEO Sandeep Sahai remains a >1.4M-share holder), which reduces—but does not eliminate—concerns that executives are exiting entirely. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: Multiple senior officers sold shares the same day (CEO, CFO, CTO, CRO and another insider — ~127k shares total, ~ $3M at reported prices). Clustered top-executive sales often weigh on sentiment because they look like officers taking money off the table. Insider Trades

Clustered insider selling: Multiple senior officers sold shares the same day (CEO, CFO, CTO, CRO and another insider — ~127k shares total, ~ $3M at reported prices). Clustered top-executive sales often weigh on sentiment because they look like officers taking money off the table. Negative Sentiment: Options flow indicates downside positioning: unusually large put buying (~17,402 puts, ~+71% vs. average daily put volume), which can increase short-term selling pressure and volatility.

Options flow indicates downside positioning: unusually large put buying (~17,402 puts, ~+71% vs. average daily put volume), which can increase short-term selling pressure and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation/investigation: Plaintiffs’ firm Scott+Scott launched an investigation into whether Clearwater’s directors breached fiduciary duties tied to the proposed buyout by Warburg Pincus and Permira — legal scrutiny can delay the transaction, add uncertainty to deal terms, and create potential liability. Investor Alert

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWAN. Warburg Research set a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Clearwater Analytics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

View Our Latest Report on Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,741,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,753,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 753,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 458,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

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Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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