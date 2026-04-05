Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CRO Sells $447,202.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 18,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $447,202.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 155,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,832.20. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 18th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 74,530 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,746,983.20.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $26.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Warburg Research set a $24.55 price target on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.55 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967,798 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,642,000 after buying an additional 9,268,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,827,000 after buying an additional 1,459,150 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,212,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,567,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,813,000 after acquiring an additional 274,664 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Clearwater Analytics

Here are the key news stories impacting Clearwater Analytics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Several large funds have recently increased positions (AQR, UBS, Woodline), signaling continued institutional interest that can stabilize the share base. Institutional Holdings Report

Institutional buying: Several large funds have recently increased positions (AQR, UBS, Woodline), signaling continued institutional interest that can stabilize the share base. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance is largely muted (consensus “Hold”) and several brokers have price targets clustered near the mid-$20s; that suggests limited near-term upside from analyst revisions.

Analyst stance is largely muted (consensus “Hold”) and several brokers have price targets clustered near the mid-$20s; that suggests limited near-term upside from analyst revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders still retain large stakes (CEO Sandeep Sahai remains a >1.4M-share holder), which reduces—but does not eliminate—concerns that executives are exiting entirely. CEO SEC Filing

Insiders still retain large stakes (CEO Sandeep Sahai remains a >1.4M-share holder), which reduces—but does not eliminate—concerns that executives are exiting entirely. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: Multiple senior officers sold shares the same day (CEO, CFO, CTO, CRO and another insider — ~127k shares total, ~ $3M at reported prices). Clustered top-executive sales often weigh on sentiment because they look like officers taking money off the table. Insider Trades

Clustered insider selling: Multiple senior officers sold shares the same day (CEO, CFO, CTO, CRO and another insider — ~127k shares total, ~ $3M at reported prices). Clustered top-executive sales often weigh on sentiment because they look like officers taking money off the table. Negative Sentiment: Options flow indicates downside positioning: unusually large put buying (~17,402 puts, ~+71% vs. average daily put volume), which can increase short-term selling pressure and volatility.

Options flow indicates downside positioning: unusually large put buying (~17,402 puts, ~+71% vs. average daily put volume), which can increase short-term selling pressure and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation/investigation: Plaintiffs’ firm Scott+Scott launched an investigation into whether Clearwater’s directors breached fiduciary duties tied to the proposed buyout by Warburg Pincus and Permira — legal scrutiny can delay the transaction, add uncertainty to deal terms, and create potential liability. Investor Alert

About Clearwater Analytics

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Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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