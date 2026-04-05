Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) versus Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Head to Head Analysis

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) and Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Axalta Coating Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Ecolab shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Axalta Coating Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ecolab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Volatility and Risk

Axalta Coating Systems has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecolab has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axalta Coating Systems 0 12 7 0 2.37 Ecolab 0 5 14 1 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Axalta Coating Systems and Ecolab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus target price of $36.13, suggesting a potential upside of 34.82%. Ecolab has a consensus target price of $323.56, suggesting a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Axalta Coating Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axalta Coating Systems is more favorable than Ecolab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axalta Coating Systems and Ecolab”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axalta Coating Systems $5.12 billion 1.12 $378.00 million $1.74 15.40 Ecolab $16.08 billion 4.63 $2.08 billion $7.28 36.23

Ecolab has higher revenue and earnings than Axalta Coating Systems. Axalta Coating Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecolab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axalta Coating Systems and Ecolab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axalta Coating Systems 7.39% 23.60% 7.07% Ecolab 12.91% 22.73% 9.08%

Summary

Ecolab beats Axalta Coating Systems on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. It also offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. In addition, the company provides functional and decorative liquid, and powder coatings used in various industrial applications, including building materials, cabinet, wood and luxury vinyl flooring and furniture market under the Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, UNRIVALED, Ceranamel, Industrial, Corlar Industrial, Tufcote, Imron Industrial, Alesta, Teodur, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and Plascoat brands for powder coatings. Further, it develops and supplies electrocoat, primer, the basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and coatings systems for various commercial applications, including HDT, MDT, bus, and rail under the Imron, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. The company offers products under the Audurra, Abcite, Alesta, AquaEC, Centari, Ceranamel, Challenger, Chemophan, ColorNet, Cromax, Cromax Mosaic, Durapon 70, Duxone, Harmonized Coating Technologies, Imron ExcelPro, Lutophen, Nason, Spies Hecker, Standox, Stollaquid, Syntopal, Syrox, Raptor, U-POL, and Vermeera brand names. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries. Its Global Institutional & Specialty segment provides specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the healthcare, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries, such as infection prevention and surgical solutions, and end-to-end cleaning and contamination control solutions under the Ecolab, Microtek, and Anios brand names. In addition, the company provides pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects in restaurants, food and beverage processors, hotels, grocery operations, and other commercial segments including education, life sciences, and healthcare customers. Further, it offers colloidal silica for binding and polishing applications in semiconductor, catalyst, and aerospace component manufacturing, as well as chemical industries; and products and services that manage wash process through custom designed programs, premium products, dispensing equipment, water and energy management, and reduction, as well as real time data management. It sells its products through field sales and corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

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