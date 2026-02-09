Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,821 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPST stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 482.61%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

