Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WWD. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Woodward from $366.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $378.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.80.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $388.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.61 and a 200-day moving average of $277.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $392.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. Woodward had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $996.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total value of $2,105,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,303.60. The trade was a 42.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $888,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,319.75. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,739,855 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 1,766.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

