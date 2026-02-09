IMC Chicago LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares $CURE

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 17.4% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA CURE opened at $115.37 on Monday. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $123.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.