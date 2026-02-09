Safehold (SAFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Safehold to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $96.7090 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $15.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. Safehold has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 36.91 and a current ratio of 36.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Safehold by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 98.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Safehold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

