Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 801,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 21.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $63,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.
