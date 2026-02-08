First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $118.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

