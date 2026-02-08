Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $209.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.1667.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $172.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.80. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $137.99 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $717.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.72 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

