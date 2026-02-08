Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,692,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,010,000. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Zoetis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.9% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.45.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $177.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

