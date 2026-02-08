American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.9167.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. BWS Financial assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 825.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AXL) is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for light vehicles, commercial trucks and off-highway applications. The company’s core product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, half-shafts, drive module assemblies and differential gears, as well as advanced metallic and composite structures for electric and hybrid vehicles. AAM’s capabilities also encompass system testing, rapid prototyping and precision machining to support both high-volume production and low-volume, specialty vehicle applications.

Founded in 1994 following the divestiture of the Detroit Axle Division of General Motors, American Axle & Manufacturing completed its initial public offering in 1998.

