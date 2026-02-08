ResearchCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.05 Million (RSC)

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, ResearchCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One ResearchCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. ResearchCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and $559.44 thousand worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,069.60 or 0.98844654 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ResearchCoin

ResearchCoin’s launch date was July 30th, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,619,403 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub. The official message board for ResearchCoin is blog.researchhub.foundation. ResearchCoin’s official website is www.researchhub.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 129,553,092.24847884 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.10479134 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $581,820.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

