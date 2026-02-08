B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 15,900 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.67 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

