Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 16,299 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Daner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 482.61%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

