Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,208 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the second quarter worth $749,735,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 81.9% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 18,400,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after buying an additional 8,286,205 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4,580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after buying an additional 1,821,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,500,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,812,000 after buying an additional 1,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,421,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of SW opened at $44.11 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SW. Argus cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $51.00 price objective on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $63.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

