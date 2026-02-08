Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Chipmos Technologies $IMOS

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,495 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Chipmos Technologies were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 125.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.75 and a beta of 1.04. Chipmos Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

Chipmos Technologies ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chipmos Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chipmos Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan?based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back?end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system?on?chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

