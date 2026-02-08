Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.19 and last traded at $76.1270, with a volume of 240746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 3.0%

The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 264,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 109,024 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

