Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Boosts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.14.

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of CBRE opened at $169.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.88.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

