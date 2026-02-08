Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,686 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,352 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. CICC Research increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.40 to $64.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $69.44.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Key Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research materially raised EPS forecasts across several quarters and years — upgrades include higher Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and FY2026/FY2027 estimates (Zacks now sees FY2027 at ~$2.71 and FY2028 at ~$2.84), signaling analysts expect stronger earnings leverage if commodity prices hold.

Zacks Research materially raised EPS forecasts across several quarters and years — upgrades include higher Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and FY2026/FY2027 estimates (Zacks now sees FY2027 at ~$2.71 and FY2028 at ~$2.84), signaling analysts expect stronger earnings leverage if commodity prices hold. Positive Sentiment: Major price?target bump: an analyst raise lifted FCX’s target (reported +10.45% to $62.23), which supports near?term upside and helps explain bullish flow into the stock. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) price target increased by 10.45% to 62.23

Major price?target bump: an analyst raise lifted FCX’s target (reported +10.45% to $62.23), which supports near?term upside and helps explain bullish flow into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Commodity backdrop: coverage highlights Freeport benefiting from record/high copper prices and management’s focus on disciplined growth — a supportive macro/industry tailwind for revenue and margins if prices persist. Freeport-McMoRan Rides Record Copper Prices With Disciplined Growth Focus

Commodity backdrop: coverage highlights Freeport benefiting from record/high copper prices and management’s focus on disciplined growth — a supportive macro/industry tailwind for revenue and margins if prices persist. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and earnings context: analysts and writeups are debating valuation after the recent run and the latest quarterly results — supportive earnings beats but valuations now reflect optimism, so outperformance may require continued strong copper and execution. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Valuation Check After Earnings And Copper Demand Optimism

Valuation and earnings context: analysts and writeups are debating valuation after the recent run and the latest quarterly results — supportive earnings beats but valuations now reflect optimism, so outperformance may require continued strong copper and execution. Negative Sentiment: Cautionary note after the rally: a recent analysis warns that despite a ~47% six?month gain, higher operating costs and lower volumes in some periods could temper upside and argues for caution on further rallies absent improving fundamentals. Should You Buy, Sell or Hold FCX Stock After a 47% Rally in 6 Months?

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,059.06. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,349.26. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

