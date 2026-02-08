Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 217.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 14.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Stories

