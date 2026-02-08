Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,199,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,471,395,000 after purchasing an additional 226,224 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,352,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,775,562,000 after buying an additional 597,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,319,334,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $996,664,000 after acquiring an additional 247,744 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Humana by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,488,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,509 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Humana from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $313.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

NYSE:HUM opened at $193.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

