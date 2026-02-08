4,190 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 528.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,603,000 after buying an additional 2,667,716 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $159,007,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,515.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 417,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,158,000 after acquiring an additional 401,098 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,965,000 after acquiring an additional 382,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total transaction of $167,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,118.58. This trade represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,704. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho raised Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $190.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.66 and its 200 day moving average is $173.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $199.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand?cut steaks, fall?off?the?bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western?themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made?from?scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family?friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high?quality steaks with an approachable, community?oriented atmosphere.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.