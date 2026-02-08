Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) PT at $79.56

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.5556.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

In other news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 8,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $837,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,038.95. The trade was a 64.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 8,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $862,555.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,035.72. This represents a 29.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,662 shares of company stock worth $2,680,538. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.04. Comerica has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.32 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.07%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Incorporated is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating as Comerica Bank. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial solutions to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its principal business activities encompass commercial banking services—such as treasury management, lending, and international trade finance—alongside retail banking products like deposit accounts, consumer loans, and credit cards. In addition, Comerica provides wealth management and trust services, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions to support clients’ complex financial needs.

Established in Detroit in 1849 as the Detroit Savings Fund Institute, Comerica has evolved over more than 170 years to become a regional banking leader.

