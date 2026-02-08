Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $541,000 in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 379.9% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,810,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974,347 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 23,821,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,855,000 after buying an additional 2,293,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $60,570,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,402,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,778,000 after buying an additional 924,810 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.49 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.44.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.96. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 1,098,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,884,552.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 65,822,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,351,305. This represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Mizuho set a $62.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Texas Capital raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

