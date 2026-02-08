Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $541,000 in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 379.9% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,810,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974,347 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 23,821,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,855,000 after buying an additional 2,293,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $60,570,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,402,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,778,000 after buying an additional 924,810 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.3%
Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.49 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International
In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 1,098,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,884,552.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 65,822,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,351,305. This represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Mizuho set a $62.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Texas Capital raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM
Trending Headlines about MGM Resorts International
Here are the key news stories impacting MGM Resorts International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue topped estimates, driven by strong Macau performance, digital growth and regional casinos; EPS $1.60 vs. consensus ~ $0.63, and consolidated revenue/EBITDA gains. MGM Resorts Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: MGM highlighted full-year and Q4 cash returns from BetMGM (distributed $135M in 4Q25) and sizable share repurchases (15M in 4Q, 37.5M in 2025), which support future EPS and free cash flow per share. MGM Resorts International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: MGM China reported record 4Q adjusted EBITDA and all-time highs in revenue/market share for 2025, reinforcing Macau as a growth engine for the group. MGM China Reports 2025 Annual Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported $17.5B revenue for 2025, signaling underlying scale and recovery outside Las Vegas. MGM Resorts revenue hits $17.5 billion in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target from $38 to $39 (hold), reflecting modest analyst support after the quarter. MGM Resorts International Upgraded at Truist Financial
- Neutral Sentiment: Detailed investor materials (earnings presentation and full call transcript) are available for parsing guidance and segment-level metrics. MGM Resorts International Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: MGM moved its earnings release earlier (timing change only). MGM Resorts International Updates Earnings Release Date
- Negative Sentiment: Las Vegas/Strip results were weaker in 2025 and the Strip was down in Q4, creating near-term headwinds for MGM’s largest market. MGM Resorts down in Las Vegas in Q4, though CEO remains optimistic
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts flagged questions about costs in Macau despite record EBITDA at MGM China, which could pressure margins if costs persist. MGM China had ‘record’ 4Q EBITDA but ‘questions’ regarding costs: analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Management acknowledged weaker Strip demand in 2025 even as early indicators show improvement — a mixed recovery that could keep investors cautious on near-term Vegas cash flow. MGM sees improving demand indicators following weaker 2025 performance on the Strip
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.
The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.