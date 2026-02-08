MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $212.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.64.
MarketAxess Stock Down 0.3%
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 26.16%.The company had revenue of $209.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 992.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting MarketAxess this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong January trading volumes — MarketAxess reported double-digit ADV growth in January, with credit ADV up 28% year-over-year (emerging markets credit ADV +50%) and rates growth, signaling continued demand for its electronic fixed-income platform. This supports fee momentum going forward. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Liquidity and shareholder return action — the company amended and restated its credit facility and declared a dividend, improving balance sheet flexibility and returning capital to shareholders. That reduces financing risk and is typically supportive of the equity. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Company release and materials available — MarketAxess filed its Q4 & full-year 2025 results with slides and a conference call; these provide management detail on new initiatives and FX impacts but contained no major guidance change. Investors should review the slide deck and call for color. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript — the full Q4 2025 call transcript is available for investors who want management commentary on product progress and cost or margin drivers; useful for judging forward revenue mix. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst recaps vary — some outlets (Zacks) note pockets of beats vs certain estimates while others highlight misses; takeaways depend on which consensus you reference. Expect analyst revisions as they digest details. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 headline results were mixed-to-disappointing versus consensus — revenue of $209.4M (+3.5% YoY) and EPS of $1.68 missed the commonly cited Street revenue and EPS figures (revenue ~ $214M; EPS variability across outlets). EPS also declined from $1.73 a year ago, which, combined with the revenue miss, pressured the stock. Read More.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company’s network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.
In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MarketAxess
- Virtually Limitless Energy
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.