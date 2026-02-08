MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $212.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.64.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $232.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.34. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 26.16%.The company had revenue of $209.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 992.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Strong January trading volumes — MarketAxess reported double-digit ADV growth in January, with credit ADV up 28% year-over-year (emerging markets credit ADV +50%) and rates growth, signaling continued demand for its electronic fixed-income platform. This supports fee momentum going forward. Read More.

Strong January trading volumes — MarketAxess reported double-digit ADV growth in January, with credit ADV up 28% year-over-year (emerging markets credit ADV +50%) and rates growth, signaling continued demand for its electronic fixed-income platform. This supports fee momentum going forward. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Liquidity and shareholder return action — the company amended and restated its credit facility and declared a dividend, improving balance sheet flexibility and returning capital to shareholders. That reduces financing risk and is typically supportive of the equity. Read More.

Liquidity and shareholder return action — the company amended and restated its credit facility and declared a dividend, improving balance sheet flexibility and returning capital to shareholders. That reduces financing risk and is typically supportive of the equity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company release and materials available — MarketAxess filed its Q4 & full-year 2025 results with slides and a conference call; these provide management detail on new initiatives and FX impacts but contained no major guidance change. Investors should review the slide deck and call for color. Read More.

Company release and materials available — MarketAxess filed its Q4 & full-year 2025 results with slides and a conference call; these provide management detail on new initiatives and FX impacts but contained no major guidance change. Investors should review the slide deck and call for color. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript — the full Q4 2025 call transcript is available for investors who want management commentary on product progress and cost or margin drivers; useful for judging forward revenue mix. Read More.

Earnings call transcript — the full Q4 2025 call transcript is available for investors who want management commentary on product progress and cost or margin drivers; useful for judging forward revenue mix. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst recaps vary — some outlets (Zacks) note pockets of beats vs certain estimates while others highlight misses; takeaways depend on which consensus you reference. Expect analyst revisions as they digest details. Read More.

Analyst recaps vary — some outlets (Zacks) note pockets of beats vs certain estimates while others highlight misses; takeaways depend on which consensus you reference. Expect analyst revisions as they digest details. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 headline results were mixed-to-disappointing versus consensus — revenue of $209.4M (+3.5% YoY) and EPS of $1.68 missed the commonly cited Street revenue and EPS figures (revenue ~ $214M; EPS variability across outlets). EPS also declined from $1.73 a year ago, which, combined with the revenue miss, pressured the stock. Read More.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company’s network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

