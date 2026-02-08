Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,999,228 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,999,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $90,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill
Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company flagged buybacks and reiterated capital returns, which can support the stock and EPS over time. Flat 2026 Sales Outlook and Buybacks Might Change The Case For Investing In Chipotle (CMG)
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results showed a slight beat: revenue ~$2.98B (+4.9% y/y) and EPS beat by $0.01, supporting near-term fundamentals. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Just Released Its Yearly Earnings: Here’s What Analysts Think
- Positive Sentiment: Several brokers (BTIG, TD Cowen) reiterated Buy ratings, providing analyst support that can stabilize sentiment. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen
- Positive Sentiment: Citi published a bullish forecast for strong price appreciation, offering an optimistic counterpoint for investors seeking upside. Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Argus issued a Hold rating, reflecting mixed views on near-term growth versus longer-term fundamentals. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives Hold Rating from Argus
- Negative Sentiment: Management issued conservative 2026 guidance—expecting flat same-store sales—signaling continued traffic weakness and limiting revenue growth expectations. Flat 2026 Sales Outlook and Buybacks Might Change The Case For Investing In Chipotle (CMG)
- Negative Sentiment: Same-store sales remain weak and the company is struggling to bring customers back to restaurants, raising concerns about traffic recovery. Same-Store Sales Remain Weak at Chipotle, but Could the Stock Be Poised for a Turnaround?
- Negative Sentiment: Stifel cut its price target to $45, and Telsey issued a pessimistic forecast—both actions increase downside risk if comps don’t recover. Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $45.00 Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary and research warn that macroeconomic headwinds and rising costs could pressure sales and margins going forward. Chipotle’s Growth at Risk: How Macroeconomic Headwinds and Rising Costs Threaten Sales and Margins
- Positive Sentiment: CEO highlighted a skew toward higher-income customers (claimed ~60% earn >$100k), which could support average check resilience if accurate. Chipotle CEO: 60% of users make over $100,000 a year in income.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance
NYSE CMG opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $59.09.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.
The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.
