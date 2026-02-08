Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,999,228 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,999,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $90,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.