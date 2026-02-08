IMC Chicago LLC Purchases 12,731 Shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials $UXI

IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Ultra Industrials worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Industrials alerts:

ProShares Ultra Industrials Trading Up 5.5%

UXI opened at $57.03 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $33.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.