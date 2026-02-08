Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCY

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,087 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,003,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after acquiring an additional 145,867 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,629 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 225,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000.

BSCY stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.0817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

