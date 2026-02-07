Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) vs. Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Financial Survey

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma 36.53% 12.20% 6.33% Amylyx Pharmaceuticals N/A -68.95% -61.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma $64.38 million 16.12 -$56.42 million $0.57 35.93 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals $87.37 million 17.57 -$301.74 million ($1.80) -7.77

Theravance Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Theravance Biopharma and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma 0 2 3 2 3.00 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals 1 2 8 2 2.85

Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 35.74%. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Theravance Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Theravance Biopharma is more favorable than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats Amylyx Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada. It is also developing AMX0114 for other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.