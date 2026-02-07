Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.64 and traded as low as $12.89. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 3,226 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 102.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 26.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 92,397 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in northeastern Pennsylvania that operates primarily through its subsidiary, Pathfinder Bank. The company offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Through its branch network, Pathfinder Bancorp serves individuals, small businesses, and community organizations across its local market.

In addition to traditional deposit products, Pathfinder Bancorp provides a variety of lending services such as commercial real estate loans, construction and land development financing, agricultural credits, equipment loans, and consumer installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.