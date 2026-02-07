First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading Down 3% – Here’s Why

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.53. 84,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 102,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Trading Up 2.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. The company has a market cap of $215.30 million, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

