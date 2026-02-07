Head to Head Contrast: Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) vs. TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) and Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of TreeHouse Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of TreeHouse Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TreeHouse Foods and Greencore Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods 1 8 0 0 1.89 Greencore Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Greencore Group.

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Greencore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods -7.25% 5.52% 2.06% Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greencore Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Greencore Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods $3.35 billion 0.37 $26.90 million ($4.80) -5.12 Greencore Group $2.54 billion 0.57 $75.23 million N/A N/A

Greencore Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TreeHouse Foods.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages. It also offers groceries comprising pickles, refrigerated dough, hot cereal, and cheese and puddings, as well as natural, organic, and gluten-free products. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including retailers, foodservice distributors, food-away-from-home customers, refrigerated and frozen formats, and co-manufacturers, as well as industrial and export, which includes food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings. It is also involved in the finance activities; pension funding; and property business. The company supplies its products to supermarkets, convenience and travel retail outlets, discounters, coffee shops, foodservice, and other retailers. Greencore Group plc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

