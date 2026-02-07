Leerink Partners Raises Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $1,296.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Leerink Partners from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s previous close.

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,203.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $36.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,057.10. 4,879,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $999.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,052.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $898.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 236,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

