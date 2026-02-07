Leerink Partners Raises Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $1,296.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Leerink Partners from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s previous close.
LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,203.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 236,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
More Eli Lilly and Company News
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stunning 2026 guidance — Lilly reported strong Q4 revenue and EPS and issued 2026 guidance well above Street expectations, which sparked the initial rally as investors priced in sustained GLP?1 growth and margin leverage. Eli Lilly Booms, Then Busts: Stellar Guidance vs Hims Undercut
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising price targets — Multiple banks (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Cantor Fitzgerald) lifted LLY price targets and kept overweight/positive views after the results, supporting upside expectations. Price Target Raised to $1,300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Target Raised to $1,313.00 at Morgan Stanley Price Target Raised to $1,205.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing and capacity expansion — Lilly is expanding GLP?1 capacity and building greenfield sites to meet volume demand, which investors view as a durable competitive advantage versus peers constrained by supply. Eli Lilly Expands GLP-1 Capacity While Building Beyond Obesity And Diabetes
- Neutral Sentiment: Obesity market size and longer?term thesis — Coverage highlights a very large addressable market (approaching ~$100B for obesity drugs), reinforcing the long?term growth story even as short?term skirmishes play out. Eli Lilly vs Novo Nordisk: The 1 Figure Investors Shouldn’t Ignore
- Neutral Sentiment: Fund/score coverage — Research pieces (Zacks, institutional letters) reinforce Lilly’s growth ranking and investor interest, but are confirmatory rather than catalytic. Eli Lilly (LLY) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pricing pressure from compounded copies — Hims & Hers launching low?cost compounded semaglutide pills ($49 introductory) triggered a selloff as investors feared erosion of pricing/patient share for branded oral options. This remains the main short?term risk to LLY’s oral launch economics. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly fall after Hims & Hers announce $49 copy of Wegovy pill
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal noise — Separately, securities?law firms have flagged investigations into certain transactions and board conduct; these are reputational/legal items to monitor but not yet material to the core GLP?1 thesis. Investor Alert: Scott+Scott Investigates Directors and Officers
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.