Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.88. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $92.32 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $726,718.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,161,871.40. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,161,871.40. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 566,379 shares of company stock valued at $82,730,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Tensor Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $5,028,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Atlassian Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations

Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Atlassian Raises Annual Revenue Forecast (Reuters)

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Seeking Alpha: Growth Target

Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (?51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders.

Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (?51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Benzinga: Analyst Target Changes

Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — directors/co?founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. SEC Filing: Insider Sales

Insider selling — directors/co?founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Cantor Fitzgerald Target Cut

Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes shares dipped despite the beat as investors worry cloud growth may slow and AI competition/feature rollouts elsewhere increase volatility. Investing.com: Shares Dip

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

