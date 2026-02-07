Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $721.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $2,024,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,976,630. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 15,540 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.09, for a total value of $8,532,858.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,706,291.01. This represents a 30.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 337,986 shares of company stock valued at $198,669,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of APP stock opened at $406.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.95.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

