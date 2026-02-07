Paladin Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Paladin Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 1.4% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 414.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2,202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.6%
BATS:JMST opened at $51.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
